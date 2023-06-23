No one can argue the wisdom of having an automated external defibrillator at the site of youth camps and youth sports league practices and games.

A recent American Heart Association study reports cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly-available AED had far greater chances of survival and being discharged from the hospital than those who did not; 66.5% versus 43%.

At the same time, no one can argue that youth sports leagues often operating on a shoestring — just ask parents paying joining fees and fundraising during the season — that purchasing the equipment is going to be difficult. AEDs can cost up to $1,500 each, and legislation soon to be on its way to Gov. Kathy Hochul for approval doesn’t provide any state funding to purchase the AEDs.

A.366/S.7424 don’t require the purchases right away. Leagues have to submit a plan showing how they will eventually buy AEDs — but when that time comes there is no state funding available to help with the purchase. That’s going to be a heavy lift for leagues with several practice sites in use at the same time.

That’s why we can’t disagree with Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, when he said on the Assembly floor that the legislation should have come with at least some state funding attached. Parents are already paying more to enroll their children in sports leagues or camps, with some leagues offering scholarships for children who want to play but otherwise couldn’t afford to play. By not attaching state funding to the AED legislation, sports leagues are left with a few options. One is to apply for grants that can sometimes provide an AED, as has happened in the past with police agencies. Another option is to ask parents to do additional fundraisers to help pay the eventual cost of an AED purchase. A third option is to simply increase registration fees for leagues, though that option may mean leagues make themselves too expensive for some children to participate.

Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo and Assembly majority leader, said on the Assembly floor that unaffordability is not a valid argument against the AED legislation because “we figure out ways to buy everything else we want” before adding “I think there is no cost that’s too much to protect the life of a child.” We agree on both counts. It’s inarguable the state always figures out a way to buy everything else it wants — so make state funding available for sports leagues to meet the state’s AED mandate when the time comes.