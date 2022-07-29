Another view: Wells should debate GOP primary opponent

Steve Wells wants to be the Republican nominee for the 22nd Congressional District — but he doesn’t want to debate a rival candidate to get there. He wants primary voters to support him — but he doesn’t want to tell them where he stands on hot-button issues such as abortion, former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the future direction of the GOP under Trump.

Wells’ “under the radar” strategy — hoping to squeak through a low-turnout primary to get to the general election in November — is unacceptable. It shows disrespect for the people he wishes to represent. Does Wells have so little faith in voters, or in himself, that he feels he’ll be hurt by an honest discussion of important issues? We can only conclude the answer is yes.

Voters need to know where he stands on issues that affect their lives before they decide whether to send him on to the general election or to Washington. They deserve to see how he handles tough questions and how he thinks on his feet. He’s had success in business, which could be useful, but government is not business, and representing the people of NY-22 is not just another jot on the resume.

Republican Party leaders, committee members and voters should pressure Wells to get into the arena — or get out of the race.

The Cazenovia businessman became a candidate at the 11th hour, after congressional districts were redrawn based on a court ruling that they were gerrymandered to give Democrats an unfair advantage. Wells pledged $400,000 of his own money to the campaign. All four Republican county committee chairs in NY-22 have endorsed him.

Brandon Williams, the Cayuga County businessman challenging Wells in the Republican primary, hit the nail on the head: “Because he’s a self-funded candidate, he’s hoping money can overwhelm any kind of public discourse or dialogue.”

So far, all voters know about Wells is what they see in his TV ads, hammering familiar GOP talking points about Southern border security, inflation and gas prices. What will he do about them? Would he support Trump if the former president is the GOP nominee in 2024? Does he think democracy is in danger? What about issues important to Central New Yorkers, such as poverty, environmental policy, climate change and taxes? Would he be a centrist in this 50-50 district, in the mold of his predecessors, or lean farther to the right? Voters simply don’t know. TV ads are useless and a campaign website don’t provide sufficient information for them to go on.

Beyond policy, the candidate’s refusal to engage with the media and the public hampers voters trying to assess what’s really important about a candidate for office: Can he engage with people? Is he humble and curious? Can he listen? Is he smart? Does he show integrity? Or is he thin-skinned and indifferent about other opinions, especially those not funding his campaign?

We urge Wells to do himself (and GOP voters) some good, and change his mind about not participating in primary debates.

He should remember that the path to Congress in the 22nd District is determined by independent-minded voters.