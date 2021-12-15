Blom: Become a spark to light to world at Advent

It's Advent, the great wait and see of the Christian tradition as we anticipate the light of the Christian world entering our hearts and lives. It's the season of hope and joy in the simple things, the messy birth of a child in a manger surrounded by hay, dirt and animals and yet, a miraculous birth of a man who will bring a message of compassion, peace and love to the world. He will be called King, Savior, Lord, people will kneel before him, and yet he will never ride in a chariot, he will never be surrounded by armed guards, instead he will be followed by barefoot, unarmed fishermen, women, cripples, and the hungry.

But aren't all births miraculous? Whether they are in the projects of New York City, a tent in a refugee camp, or under the hospital lights, what a miracle birth is!

In the Indigenous tradition, we come to earth from the stars, we are created from stardust. It was a star that guided the wise men in the ancient story. They were astrologists who found wisdom in the stars. Recently a post has been showing up on Facebook, it shows the earth compared to the planets, and then the earth compared to the sun, and in each subsequent photo the earth disappeared in comparison to size, then the sun disappeared as the galaxy's sizes increased, it underscores what a tiny speck we are in the universe, and even more what a speck each of us is on the planet, kind of mind blowing! And yet in this ancient story, a humble birth can change the world.

We may be specks of stardust born of the earth, but we are a part of the whole and together in our small ways, we can and do change the world. As singer Rachel Platten says in "Fight Song"

Like a small boat

On the ocean

Sending big waves

Into motion

Like how a single word

Can make a heart open

I might only have one match

But I can make an explosion

The match, the story of the birth of a tiny child in a manger who became the Savior in the Christian tradition, Christ, made an explosion, one that is still felt 2,000 years later. From this humble birth, born in a manger to an unmarried refugee couple, his message lives on, heal the sick, feed the poor, welcome the stranger, love your neighbor as you would be loved, and love God, the creator of all that is, was and ever will be with your whole heart and mind.

If we do so, we can create an explosion in our tiny speck on this planet earth in a vast universe.

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.

