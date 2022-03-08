Hits and Misses: Cayuga County support for Ukraine, spring-like weather, water boil orders

HIT: To the abundance of Cayuga County-area support for the people of Ukraine.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion may be playing out more than 4,600 miles away, but local residents have been deeply affected by the suffering they are seeing and reading about, and they are trying to do what they can to help Ukrainians.

The SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn is accepting donations to help those affected by the conflict. Checks can be mailed or brought to the church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Other means of donating are available at facebook.com/peterpaulucc. The church is hosting a citywide prayer service at 6 each evening, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for people who want to pray for Ukraine. In addition, it worked with the city of Auburn to plan a "Support Ukraine" gathering at noon Sunday, March 13, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

There's also a Ukraine relief truck donation drive from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Holy Family Church parking lot, 85 North St., Auburn. Accepting medical supplies (aspirin, Band-Aids, sterile wipes, nutrition bars, Tums, baby formula) and other supplies (blankets, coats, sweaters, heavy socks and more for all ages).

MISS: To a disruption in water service for some residents in Moravia and Sennett.

The municipal water systems in the town of Sennett and the village of Moravia were under separate boil water orders from Friday through Sunday morning as a result of issues that made tap water susceptible to potentially harmful microbes.

Fortunately, the Cayuga County Health Department and municipal officials got the word out quickly about the need to boil the water for it to be safe, and when two straight days of clean tests came back, the orders were lifted.

HIT: To a nice tease of spring weather.

While it was certainly extra windy on Sunday, it was still delightful to have temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with sunny skies. Conditions return to more normal on Monday, but for a few hours on a weekend, it was an enjoyable reminder of what's coming in the spring.

