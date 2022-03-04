Hits and Misses: Lent means fish frys, SU fades down stretch, NY snowmobile promotion

HIT: The Lenten season is an important time for our area Christian churches, and because many people will abstain from eating meat on Friday for the next several weeks, it's also a great time for community get-togethers and fundraisers.

Community groups in the Cayuga County area that will be serving dinners on Friday evenings include three in Auburn: the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., and the Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474 at 314 State St.

MISS: The Syracuse men's basketball season appears to be closing with a whimper as the Orange have lost three straight and currently hold a record of 15-15. Syracuse recently suffered a 10-point loss at Notre Dame, a 25-point loss to high-powered Duke, and came up short in overtime against the University of North Carolina. The team closes out the regular season on Saturday against visiting Miami ahead of the ACC tournament.

Only time will tell what the future will bring. A group of talented freshmen is expected to join the team next year, and coach Jim Boeheim said he plans to return for a 47th season.

HIT: New York state has waived its registration requirement for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers for the weekends of March 5-6 and March 12-13. Visitors need to bring a snowmobile that is validly registered in their home state/Canadian Province and must carry insurance, and we like the idea of being welcoming to people who want to explore more of the state.

"By offering free snowmobile weekends, we are helping to highlight our trails to out-of-state visitors and boost our upstate tourism economy," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

