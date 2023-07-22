HIT: The fates smiled upon someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Wegmans in Auburn this week.

The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that a $1 million second-place ticket was sold there. There were seven million-dollar second-place tickets sold across New York state, as the winners matched all five numbers but not the powerball.

Even after taxes, the local winner will have won hundreds of thousands of dollars, a nice prize.

The lone winning ticket was sold in California for the jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth highest in US history.

MISS: A pair of house fires displaced two groups of people in Auburn last weekend.

A blaze at 16 Wheeler St. came in at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Even though the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, an adult and two children who lived in the residence were displaced when that side of the duplex was condemned.

At 3:32 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Auburn firefighters responded to a fire at 30 Washington St.

Crews needed over 90 minutes to get the blaze under control and as a result, three adults and two children were displaced because the building was condemned.

Fortunately no injuries were reported in either fire and the Red Cross was able to assist the people who were displaced from their homes.

HIT: It feels like the dark days of the pandemic continue to be a distant memory as local residents have their choice of multiple public events to attend this weekend and the remainder of the summer.

MacKenzie-Childs is holding its famed barn sale which attracts hundreds of people from all over the country, the Skaneateles Curbstone Festival will features vendors and performers in the village's downtown, Convention Days, which celebrates the birth of the modern women's liberation movement is in Seneca Falls and it's less than a month to the Great Race, a summer highlight in the Auburn area.

No matter what your interest is, there are plenty of local events where you can eat, drink, listen to music, shop, hang out or participate in activities, so get out and enjoy what's turning out to be a spectacular summer in central New York.

HIT: To the newly pinned Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES practical nurses that were honored recently at their commencement.

Gallery: Students graduate from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES practical nursing program

One thing that was proven during COVID was how important health care workers are and how tough a field it is to attract future professionals. The new graduates will be needed as we move forward and we wish them well in their future endeavors.