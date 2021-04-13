Hits & Misses: An Auburnian in the record books, COVID-19 uptick, school dramas

HIT: To an Auburn native etching his name into the Major League Baseball record book.
Auburn's pride in Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro has been abundant throughout his professional baseball career, but it's overflowing this week after the Auburn High School and Ithaca College alum set a new record for most consecutive stolen bases to start a career. The new mark of 28 straight success steal attempts broke a record that had stood since 1981.
With his swipe of second base during a game on Saturday night, Locastro broke the mark set by one of the greatest base stealers of all time, Tim Raines. That's some impressive baseball company to be keeping.
The cleats Locastro wore to set the record have been secured for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. We imagine a few trips to Cooperstown from Auburn will take place in the coming months to check out that new artifact.
MISS: To another uptick in local COVID-19 cases.
Fortunately, we're far from the horrendous spike in infections in Cayuga County that took place from mid-November through early January, but the trend of the past two weeks has not been going in the right direction despite the steady progress of vaccinations.
Through Sunday, the state reported Cayuga County's seven-day average test positivity rate was up to 2.6% after being as low as 0.9% on March 22. The data should serve as a reminder that we can't start being lax with best practices for minimizing viral spread, including social distancings, mask wearing and hand washing.
HIT: To area schools that are producing musicals and plays this spring.
The traditional live performances with stages packed with student actors looking out at big crowds may not be happening, but finding ways to allow students the opportunity to take part in these productions is vital. Kudos to the school districts that have come up with creative formats and venues to pull it off, and to the students for their hard work in bringing these shows to life.
