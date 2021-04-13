Hits & Misses: An Auburnian in the record books, COVID-19 uptick, school dramas

HIT: To an Auburn native etching his name into the Major League Baseball record book.

Auburn's pride in Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro has been abundant throughout his professional baseball career, but it's overflowing this week after the Auburn High School and Ithaca College alum set a new record for most consecutive stolen bases to start a career. The new mark of 28 straight success steal attempts broke a record that had stood since 1981.

With his swipe of second base during a game on Saturday night, Locastro broke the mark set by one of the greatest base stealers of all time, Tim Raines. That's some impressive baseball company to be keeping.

The cleats Locastro wore to set the record have been secured for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. We imagine a few trips to Cooperstown from Auburn will take place in the coming months to check out that new artifact.

MISS: To another uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

Fortunately, we're far from the horrendous spike in infections in Cayuga County that took place from mid-November through early January, but the trend of the past two weeks has not been going in the right direction despite the steady progress of vaccinations.