HIT: To strengthening local educational opportunity.
Cayuga Community College has partnered, along with Onondaga Community College, with SUNY Upstate Medical University in offering prospective nursing students dual admission. The arrangement will allow accepted students to go straight from community college into a bachelor's degree program at Upstate without worrying about what their next step is going to be. There will also be opportunities to get a head start on advanced coursework before finishing at community college, and get an inside track on a job as a registered nurse at Upstate.
MISS: To those among us who steal other people's property.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday publicized an image from a security camera showing someone they'd like to speak with about the theft of property from a vehicle in the town of Throop. And police in Onondaga County were also hoping to track somebody down this week, in this case a man caught on tape burglarizing two convenience stores — one in Elbridge and the other in Lysander.
HIT: To making an impact in the majors.
Auburn native Tim Locastro had a busy summer and fall, playing in 91 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. His team fell short of making the playoffs, so his season is over, but he's already making plans to hit the weights and get right back to practicing his craft. Locastro did a great job this year of getting on base and scoring runs — thanks in part to his penchant for getting hit by a pitch. He did that 22 times, which is now the single season record for his team.