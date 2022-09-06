Hits & Misses: Art for downtown Auburn, COVID cancels show, Thruway upgrades emerge

HIT: A new piece of art is on its way to downtown Auburn.

The Auburn Public Arts Commission recently approved the installation of a sculpture called "Sky Woman" for the corner of William and Lincoln streets, next to the downtown parking garage. The bronze, life-sized sculpture designed by Audrey Iwanicki, of Auburn, takes its name from the Haudenosaunee creation story and includes rings that will turn in the wind.

Additionally, the city and the Downtown Business Improvement District are working with landscape architect Sue Steele to install new public art at the corner of Genesee and South streets, and the commission unanimously approved issuing a call for qualifications from artists. Three finalists will be selected to submit proposals, for which they will receive $600 stipends. The proposals will be available for the public to review, and the project should be completed in 2024.

MISS: The Rev Theatre Company was forced to cancel its eight remaining productions of "State Fair" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse because of positive COVID-19 tests among members of the cast.

"Trust me — this was very much a last option," Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said in a statement. "Theatre is only possible with people — healthy people. We must prioritize them first — and the show second."

The company's next show, "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical," will proceed as planned beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21.

HIT: Thruway travel will be a little more welcoming now as the first of 10 service areas closed as part of a $450 million reconstruction project has reopened.

The Indian Castle Service Area is on the eastbound side of the highway in Herkimer County between exits 29 (Canajoharie) and 29A (Little Falls) and features Popeyes, Starbucks, an Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY beverages and food.

Other amenities include outdoor seating, spaces for farm markets and food trucks, a dog walking area and a private nursing area. The Chittenango and Junius Ponds service areas are also expected to reopen soon.

