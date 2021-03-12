Hits & Misses: Assisting entrepreneurs, suspect slams into house, CCC sports return

HIT: To the potential for launching new businesses in downtown Auburn.

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is in the planning stages of a business incubator program that would give entrepreneurs a chance to test the waters with no long-term commitments. The plan is to offer downtown business space at a discounted rate to allow people to operate for one year without making the big investments normally required to open up shop. Possibilities include shared spaces, financial support and other resources to help start-ups succeed.

MISS: To a situation that went from bad to worse in Auburn last weekend.