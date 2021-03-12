Hits & Misses: Assisting entrepreneurs, suspect slams into house, CCC sports return

HIT: To the potential for launching new businesses in downtown Auburn.
The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District is in the planning stages of a business incubator program that would give entrepreneurs a chance to test the waters with no long-term commitments. The plan is to offer downtown business space at a discounted rate to allow people to operate for one year without making the big investments normally required to open up shop. Possibilities include shared spaces, financial support and other resources to help start-ups succeed.
MISS: To a situation that went from bad to worse in Auburn last weekend.
The Auburn Police Department said that as officers were responding to Chapman Avenue for a report of possible child abuse, a male fled the residence in an SUV and refused to stop for the APD or the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office when they tried to pull him over. The driver later crashed into a home on West Genesee Street Road and got away on foot. Police know the identity of the driver and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
HIT: To a return of spring sports for Cayuga Community College.
The college said this week that baseball, softball and men’s soccer players are ready to hit the practice fields for upcoming games scheduled at Falcon Park in Auburn. Baseball and softball will start later this month and soccer in early April. Softball will kick off with a doubleheader at SUNY Adirondack on March 27, and the first men’s soccer game is scheduled for April 9 at Monroe Community College. Spectators will not be allowed at contests at Falcon Park, and athletes and coaches will have rapid-result COVID-19 screenings before games.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.