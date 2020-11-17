Hits & Misses: Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge bands, city parks upgrades, Boeheim's positive test

HIT: To the competitive field bands from Auburn and Jordan-Elbridge high schools, which earned victories this year at a multi-state, virtual contest that was organized after traditional competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These student musicians took full advantage of the opportunity to work together to perform despite the challenges that the pandemic restrictions presented.

They can be proud of what they've accomplished during an unprecedented time. And kudos to the music directors and volunteers who helped salvage a chance for these students to perform and compete.

MISS: To the news that Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coach announced his status Sunday and the school's program, which is scheduled to start play soon, has been put on pause. One other unidentified member of the program also tested positive.

The good news is that the beloved coach is feeling fine so far. We wish him and the member of the SU program a quick recovery.

HIT: To some upgrades at a pair of Auburn's city parks.