Hits & Misses: Auburn-area art promotion, Thruway rest stop delays, Easter activities

HIT: The Public Arts Commission for the city of Auburn has approved a project to promote area historic and cultural attractions with the installation of more than 40 banner signs.

The banners, created by local artists, will be installed on light poles on Loop Road near Wegmans and Market Street Park, as well as Dill Street, William Street, the segment of North Street inside Loop Road, and Genesee Street between James and Washington streets to draw attention to places like Fort Hill Cemetery, Harriet Tubman Home, Seward House Museum, Auburn Public Theater, New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and other sites.

MISS: The reconstructed Junius Ponds Service Area off the westbound side of the New York State Thruway won't be opening in the spring after all, but later in the summer or fall.

The Thruway Authority closed 10 service areas for rehabilitation in July 2021, but the contractor leading the reconstruction said unforeseen problems with COVID-19 and national and global supply chain issues will delay the completion of work at Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds while construction continues at the other service areas.

HIT: There are several Easter-related events happening this week for families and children off for a break from school.

Egg My Yard is taking place in the Auburn area; pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April, 16, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius; an egg hunt will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the pavilion at the Owasco park; and Auburnrox will host its second annual Rockin' Easter Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17, in the area of Memorial City Hall, Seward House Museum and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center on South Street in Auburn. For more fun things to do, check out our calendar of events.

