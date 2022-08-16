Hits & Misses: Auburn-area weekend celebrations, NFL action returns, author attacked

HIT: To a celebratory weekend in the Auburn area, featuring two traditional summertime events that nicely complement each other.

Saturday brought the annual Founders Day celebration to downtown Auburn. This family-friendly event has been going strong for more than a decade, bringing people together to honor this city's proud past and its ongoing strong community spirit.

Sunday brought the in-person return of the Great Race, the run/bike/paddle competition that's more than four decades old and draws hundreds of athletes of all ages and ability levels to the area. The race was not held the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two events come together for a special weekend, and it was nice to have them both back at full strength in 2022.

MISS: To the heinous attack on author Salman Rushdie at a retreat center in western New York.

The stabbing incident Friday at Chataqua Institution was a shocking reminder of the threat of violent extremism that exists, even at seemingly safe places like the institution that has fostered learning and exploration for decades. Thanks to the swift actions of onlookers and police, Rushdie's life was saved, but he still suffered serious injuries.

HIT: To the return of National Football League competition, which included a perfect weekend for New York teams.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and Giants all won their opening preseason games over the past weekend. And while these games don't count, it's just exciting to see the players and coaches back out on the field executing plays after a long offseason.

