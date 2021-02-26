Hits & Misses: Auburn art exhibit, car thief tracked down, Fillmore honored in doll form

HIT : Despite some difficulties teaching and creating art this past year, "Both Ends of the Rainbow" has once again returned to the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. The annual exhibit is a collection of art from area schools and senior citizens, a combination of work by pre-K-12 students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district and artists 65 and older who live in Cayuga County or are members of the Schweinfurth. The new show also includes a display of art by teachers. The exhibit opens Sunday, Feb. 28, and will continue through April 3. A virtual tour will also be available at myartcenter.org .

MISS: You may get away once. You may even get away twice. But it's safe to say that the police aren't going to stop looking for you. A young man in Auburn learned that lesson recently when he was picked up by police and charged with numerous crimes. The Auburn Police Department said the juvenile offender stole cars over a period of six months or more before being caught. "We were just able to finally get the person arrested on multiple different incidences that had occurred over a course of time, it's just that we happened to just be able to get him all lined up where we could get him arrested and processed," APD Capt. Kyle Platt said.