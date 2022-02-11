Hits & Misses: Auburn artists honored, pot sales start too early, child care grants available

HIT: Artists from in and around Auburn are being recognized for their contributions to the regional music scene with nominations for the 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards.

Nominees announced this week include Peter Mack and Chuck Lamb in Best Jazz for "Exit 33", Auburn artist Coughlin for Best Hip-Hop or Rap for his album "Miles" and the Diana Jacobs Band, of Auburn, for Best R&B for "Love Each Other, Love Our World." The 2022 SAMMYs Awards Show will take place Friday, March 4, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse. For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com.

MISS: Though the sale of recreational marijuana has not yet begun in New York state, that has not stopped some shops from getting into the game a bit early.

The state Office of Cannabis Management reported this week that it has contacted more than 25 businesses which had been giving "free" marijuana to customers who purchased other products such as T-shirts. Such "gifts" are an attempt to get around the law, the state said, and are illegal. The offenders have been told to stop the practice — especially if they hope to sell marijuana legally once state licenses become available.

HIT: Child care providers in Cayuga County may be able to take advantage of funding meant to help communities facing a lack of availability.

The state Office of Children and Family Services recently announced that $70 million in grant funding is available for new licensed, registered or permitted child care programs to help address a lack of child care services in areas of the state with limited supply. Nearly all of Cayuga County is considered a child care "desert" and the grants are meant to help new child care providers with creating programs, along with recruiting, retention and training.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

