Hits & Misses: Auburn company donates desks, scam calls hitting Cayuga County, woodworker spreads cheer

HIT: Mack Studios in Auburn recently donated 100 desks so that local students would have a proper place to do their schoolwork while learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company designed, built and delivered the desks with the assistance of Syracuse supplier Richelieu Hardware, which donated the materials. School district officials from Cato-Meridian, Southern Cayuga, Moravia and Weedsport worked with families in getting the desks to students who needed them.

MISS: The Cayuga County Clerk is warning the public about a phone scam that has been reaching county residents. The scam involves a text message that may appear to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles but it's a fake message designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft. Sue Dwyer said that she has been getting calls and emails from people getting texts telling them that the DMV is requiring them to click on a link to update their information. "This is a scam and I want to warn people that the DMV would never contact people by text to ask them to update their information," Dwyer said.