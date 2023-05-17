HIT: Officials announced last week that state funding will help an Auburn manufacturing company with an expansion "through significant upgrades to its equipment and facility."

EMCom, which manufactures electromechanical components, will receive a $235,000 grant from Empire State Development and $150,000 in Excelsior tax credits linked to job creation goals for its $1.2 million expansion project. Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said the expansion will allow EMCom to get new contracts and "prepare them to support upcoming microelectronic manufacturing in the region."

MISS: Auburn and Cayuga County lost a longtime political ally as well as a friend last week with the death of Gary Finch.

The former state assemblyman was the owner of Brew-Finch Funeral Homes. He served on numerous boards and was a member of local community organizations. He chaired Cayuga Community College's board of trustees and was president of the Auburn Rotary Club and United Way of Cayuga County. He was first elected to public office in 1979 as a member of the village of Aurora's board of trustees. He was elected mayor of Aurora in 1982. In 1999, he ran in a special election to fill the vacant 126th Assembly District seat, and for more than two decades represented the city of Auburn and portions of southern Cayuga County in the state Assembly.

"He epitomizes what I call a very good public official that did the right thing by the district he represented," Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb said. "He wasn't into promoting himself. He wasn't flashy in that way. It was really just about a day-to-day, serious approach on doing his job as an elected legislator for Cayuga County and the other counties in his district."

HIT: A New York state award of nearly a half-million dollars will fund a renovation at the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Nick Lapresi, the executive director of the Auburn shelter, said renovations will include replacing its 70-year-old kennels with larger spaces with sound absorption material between their walls. The $640,000 worth of work in total will also include placing insulation throughout the exterior of the 41 York St. building, new siding outside and the installation of a generator and two HVAC units. Those improvements will help the shelter maintain room temperatures.

