Hits & Misses: Auburn company making PPE, police seek sex offender, Owasco Flats project nears completion

HIT: Mack Studios in Auburn has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic manufacturing protective equipment to help people to avoid being exposed. The company has been making protective shields that can partition conference tables and desks in office settings and help separate customers at tables and bar stools in restaurants. A graphics printing aspect is also being used to make decorative panels to enhance privacy and aesthetics. Located in Auburn's Technology Park, Mack is making shields for the transaction counters of a company with more than 750 locations and is designing a custom shield for a company that makes stationary bikes.

MISS: A sex offender was being sought this week after a reported sexual assault at a motel on Grant Avenue in Auburn. Brian Wilkinson, 38, a registered sex offender with three felony convictions in Cayuga County, was being sought for questioning by the Auburn Police Department. The APD said Wilkinson is also wanted for absconding on his parole and asked anyone with information about him to call 911, the APD at (315) 253-3231 or state parole officer Gibbs at (315) 314-1635.

HIT: A restoration project in the Owasco Flats is nearing its final phase. Two basins were completed in 2018 for the Owasco Flats Wetland Restoration and Riparian Buffers Initiative, and the third phase is on track to begin in August. The project consists of grassy ponds in the inlet that act as basins to collect sediment and filter it out of the water before it reaches Owasco Lake. The construction, at the southern end of the lake in Moravia, is aimed at reducing harmful algal blooms.

