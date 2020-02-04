Hits & Misses: Auburn crow attention, Syracuse losses, Elbridge dealership

HIT: To some visitors from the other side of the globe being drawn to Auburn for its unique crow population.

A Japanese film crew from a popular television program visited the city last week for a story about the famous crow roost that winters in Auburn. They came to do the story after reading an article in The Citizen when researching their own large crow population in Japan.

MISS: To a two-game losing streak for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

To be fair, the Orange's losses last week came on the road against a tough Clemson team and at home to No. 9 Duke, and they were competitive in both games. But for a team that's battling hard to get NCAA Tournament consideration, just about every loss from now until the end of the regular season has some sting.

That said, the Orange clearly are among the upper half of teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, so there's plenty of reasons to be confident in this team's ability to get another winning streak going.

HIT: To new life for a largely under-used property in the local area.