Hits & Misses: Auburn Doubledays coach, heat advisories, Play Space

HIT: To the return of the collegiate Auburn Doubledays' skipper in 2022 and 2023.

The Doubledays, which just completed their first season as a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, announced this week that Ben Julian has been hired as head coach for the next two years after his stellar debut in 2021.

The Doubledays posted a 26-19 regular season record, good enough for a league playoff berth. The team reached the semifinals before losing to top seed Amsterdam.

It was an excellent start for this new team, and it's a great sign that a key contributor to that success will be coming back to Falcon Park in the second and third seasons.

MISS: To a bout of uncomfortable and potentially unhealthy local weather.

The Cayuga County area has been included in a large chunk of upstate New York under heat advisories for much of the past week. The advisories come out when heat index values, which combines the temperature with humidity, get to levels that can lead to illness if people are not careful while outdoors.

After a July that drenched us, we're experiencing an extra-muggy August. Let's hope for some decent days ahead for the final weeks of summer.