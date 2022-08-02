Hits & Misses: Auburn Doubledays, Curley's Restaurant, Cayuga County drought watch

HIT: To the Auburn Doubledays, for another successful season competing in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The Doubledays are now two-for-two in making the postseason as members of the summer college league, as they have qualified for playoff baseball each of the past two years. Unfortunately, the team fell in its first round game at Utica on Sunday.

Despite coming up short in the quest for a league championship, this team brought some entertaining baseball to Auburn-area baseball fans once again. It's exciting to know they'll be back for many more seasons.

MISS: To an extra-dry summer causing drought concerns for Cayuga County.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation last week issued a drought watch for 21 New York counties, including Cayuga. The watch is the first of four levels of drought advisories — warning, emergency and disaster are the others.

The advisories are based on the state drought index, which is used to determine precipitation levels, lake and reservoir levels, groundwater levels and stream flow in nine regions.

HIT: To a buyer for a longtime Auburn restaurant that hasn't been open since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Throop resident Joe Smith recently purchased Curley's Restaurant from the Dello Stritto family, who ran their popular restaurant with excellence for nearly 90 years.

Smith, who owns a construction company, plans to renovate the building, including restoring the exterior to bring back its original clay brick walls, and get the restaurant open by next year.

Thanks to Smith for making this commitment, and to the Dello Stritto family for providing such a terrific business to the community for so many years.

