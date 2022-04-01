Hits & Misses: Auburn egg hunt returns, virus cases increase, Fair Haven pier to be repaired

HIT: The Hoopes Park Easter Egg Hunt is back!

The Auburn Rotary Club, with support from Joe Calarco of Aflac and Mesa Grande Taqueria, will host the annual hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The last egg hunt at the park took place in 2019 and had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rotary Club takes over the event from the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club, which hosted it for more than 40 years. For more information about the event or the Auburn Rotary Club, which has served local youth, veterans and the community since 1915, visit auburnrotaryny.org.

MISS: The state Department of Health said that it is closely monitoring the public health situation in central New York, where COVID-19 case and positivity rates have recently been reported as the highest in the state.

Cayuga County reported 207 active cases at the beginning of the week, up from 130 a week prior. The health department indicated that vaccination rates, mask wearing and "adherence to other mitigation efforts" could be contributing to the higher case rates.

HIT: A contract has been awarded for repairs to the west pier of Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven that was damaged by extreme weather in 2019.

Temporary repairs were completed later that year, and the next project will include clearing new driving lines on the land and channel side of the pier. Several sections of sheet pile and the concrete will be removed, along with the angle brackets and wire rope used for the temporary repairs. New sheet pile will be installed and a new concrete cap will be poured. New steel safety ladders and concrete stairs at the northern edge of the cap will be installed. Construction will begin this summer and should be completed by fall.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

