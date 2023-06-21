HIT: History's Hometown is living up to its name with an ongoing series of events centered around the recognition of Juneteenth, the June 19, 1865, announcement in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished.

Highly regarded guest speakers including author and activist Angela Davis and writer and educator Dr. Michael Eric Dyson came to Auburn for public presentations, music and comedy shows were held, and citizens from the local community were recognized for their leadership. A downtown gathering Saturday brought people together for music, food and a celebratory parade. Additional upcoming events include music, art and film sponsored by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission. More information can be found at equalrightsheritage.com/juneteenth.

MISS: A criminal operation that New York Attorney General Letitia James said was "fueling the fire" of the drug crisis in the Finger Lakes region was dealt a strong blow last week with indictments against 48 people.

Authorities said that more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of cocaine, 19 guns and more than $440,000 in cash were seized in the takedown of a drug ring that operated in Cayuga and several other upstate New York counties. The seizures were the product of a two-year investigation that originated in Wayne County, with three groups identified as selling drugs in Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.

HIT: A perfect sunny day greeted the crowd at an annual Cayuga County Father's Day event Sunday.

The Prison City Ramblers' annual Father's Day Car Show celebrated its 30th year. The show is consistently one of the largest in the central New York area and attracted thousands of visitors to Emerson Park on the shore of Owasco Lake. A coloring contest for children and flea market were also part of the fun, and trophies were awarded to owners of outstanding vehicles, including special awards for best of show, best engine, most unique and more.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd