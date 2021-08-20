Hits & Misses: Auburn family's photos headed to DC, harmful algal blooms return, Cayuga County fire departments receive grants

HIT: An Auburn family's collection of historic photographs is headed to the Library of Congress in Washington to become part of its Veterans History Project.
Carl Chamberlain's World War II service included participating in the invasions of Sicily and Italy and the battles at Alta Villa, Mount Sammucro and Anzio. He also took part in the invasion of southern France in August 1944 and served in the Battle of the Bulge. And he carried a camera into those war zones. His son, Michael, researched, scanned and archived about 900 photographs his father had taken, and a formal ceremony is set for September when the images will be donated to the Library of Congress. The Veterans History Project includes stories, letters, documents and photos from about 110,000 veterans and is accessible online at loc.gov/vet.
MISS: There is no cause for alarm, but low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in the raw water entering Auburn's treatment plant from Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department said that the treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of treated drinking water.
The health department said that Auburn and Owasco both monitor their drinking water for harmful algal blooms and will continue to do so. The public will be informed in the event that low levels of toxins are found in the public drinking water, and all sampling results will be posted on the health department’s website under the Harmful Algal Blooms tab at cayugacounty.us/health.
HIT: Area fire departments have been awarded federal grants to purchase new equipment.
Aurelius, Cayuga, Fleming No. 2 and Union Springs will split a $290,542 grant to buy new boots, coats, gloves, hats, hoods and pants as well as wildland gear for fighting brush fires. The Sempronius Fire Department will receive $41,904 for a new air compressor and filler station for self-contained breathing apparatuses. The grants were awarded through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
