Hits & Misses: Auburn family's photos headed to DC, harmful algal blooms return, Cayuga County fire departments receive grants

HIT: An Auburn family's collection of historic photographs is headed to the Library of Congress in Washington to become part of its Veterans History Project.

Carl Chamberlain's World War II service included participating in the invasions of Sicily and Italy and the battles at Alta Villa, Mount Sammucro and Anzio. He also took part in the invasion of southern France in August 1944 and served in the Battle of the Bulge. And he carried a camera into those war zones. His son, Michael, researched, scanned and archived about 900 photographs his father had taken, and a formal ceremony is set for September when the images will be donated to the Library of Congress. The Veterans History Project includes stories, letters, documents and photos from about 110,000 veterans and is accessible online at loc.gov/vet.

MISS: There is no cause for alarm, but low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been detected in the raw water entering Auburn's treatment plant from Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department said that the treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of treated drinking water.