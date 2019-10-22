HIT: To some national network news attention for the role of Auburn in Harriet Tubman's historic life.
"CBS Sunday Morning" this week did a feature story about Tubman ahead of the nationwide release of the feature film "Harriet." A substantial portion of the feature focused on Tubman's years living in Auburn, with footage and interviews at the Tubman Home and Seward House Museum on South Street.
It was some great exposure for Auburn's role in Tubman's remarkable story.
MISS: To another conference loss for the Syracuse University football team.
The Orange fell at home Friday night to Pittsburgh, the team's second straight defeat, and its third loss in three Atlantic Coast Conference games this year.
Syracuse, with a 3-4 record, needs to get things on track fast if this season is to be salvaged.
HIT: To the continued success of the Buffalo Bills.
Upstate New York's National Football League franchise scored another victory on Sunday with a win at home against the hapless Miami Dolphins.
Sunday's result pushed the Bills' record this season to 5-1, their best start in 11 years. A bunch of football remains, but there's plenty of reasons for Buffalo fans to feel great about the state of this team.
