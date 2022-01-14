 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Auburn festival planned, bankers face down robber, Auburn credit union expanding

Tubman

The logo for the Harriet Tubman bicentennial celebration in Auburn.

 Provided

HIT: An ambitious slate of events is being put together to celebrate the 200th birthday of Auburn Underground Railroad icon Harriet Tubman.

The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission said that the festivities will stretch over seven months after kicking off on March 10, Harriet Tubman Day. Events will include a memorial service at the Harriet Tubman Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, a ceremony at the Equal Rights Heritage Center and a traveling exhibition at the Tubman Home on South Street that will include a sculpture by Wesley Wofford. For more information, visit harriettubman200.com.

MISS: It was a scary day at work for some people in Auburn when police say a man entered a bank and demanded cash. Luckily for everyone, he ran off shortly afterward, and it didn't take long for police to make two arrests.

A description of the car the alleged robber got into was broadcast to area law enforcement, and state troopers and sheriff's deputies stopped the car a short time later in Aurora. A man and woman were taken into custody and charged with robbery. Police ask anyone who might have any information on the case to contact Auburn Police Department Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.

People are also reading…

HIT: A longtime Auburn credit union is extending its reach into Onondaga County.

Auburn Community Federal Credit Union, which was founded in 1936, recently announced it has purchased the former M&T Bank branch on Oswego Road in the town of Clay, with plans to renovate it and open a branch there later this year. The credit union serves about 7,900 members and currently has offices in Auburn and Weedsport.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

