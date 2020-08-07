Hits & Misses: Auburn Fire Department gets a boost, online shoppers scammed, immunizations offered

HIT: The Auburn Fire Department is getting $38,781 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The grants, according to FEMA, are used to fund "critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience." More than $3.3 million was awarded through the federal program to New York fire departments. In 2018, the department was awarded nearly $650,000 to replace a fire truck and purchase face masks and mask-mounted regulators.
MISS: The state Division of Consumer Protection said an increase in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in people getting ripped off. A record number of consumers complained in April and May they never received the products they ordered. Many people in recent months sought items such as masks, gloves and sanitizers online but never got what they paid for. Consumer advocates recommend shopping with known retailers rather than third-party vendors and remind shoppers that many local businesses have online buying options available.
HIT: As schools make plans to reopen, the Cayuga County Health Department is offering immunization clinics for students. Amid a viral pandemic, it may be easy to overlook the list of vaccinations that keep children from contracting a variety of dangerous illnesses. Whether school buildings reopen or not, immunizations for school-aged children should remain a priority for families. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at (315) 253-1560.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
