Hits & Misses: Auburn Fire Department gets a boost, online shoppers scammed, immunizations offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: The Auburn Fire Department is getting $38,781 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The grants, according to FEMA, are used to fund "critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience." More than $3.3 million was awarded through the federal program to New York fire departments. In 2018, the department was awarded nearly $650,000 to replace a fire truck and purchase face masks and mask-mounted regulators.

MISS: The state Division of Consumer Protection said an increase in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in people getting ripped off. A record number of consumers complained in April and May they never received the products they ordered. Many people in recent months sought items such as masks, gloves and sanitizers online but never got what they paid for. Consumer advocates recommend shopping with known retailers rather than third-party vendors and remind shoppers that many local businesses have online buying options available.