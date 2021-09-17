Hits & Misses: Auburn Fire Department gets grants, pot smoke bothers fairgoers, nature trail improvements

HIT: The Auburn Fire Department is getting two federal grants totaling more than $1.5 million to help support its public safety efforts.

Through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Assistance for Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, the department will receive $1,266,480 to cover three year's worth of salaries and benefits for five new firefighters and $246,182 to allow the department to buy 38 new self-contained breathing apparatuses and a rapid intervention team pack. The self-contained breathing apparatuses are air tanks that firefighters wear while extinguishing fires. The rapid intervention team pack is used in emergency situations when a firefighter needs to be rescued.

MISS: The legalization of marijuana in New York state led to some visitors to the state fair being subjected to secondhand smoke they would have preferred to avoid.