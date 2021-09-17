Hits & Misses: Auburn Fire Department gets grants, pot smoke bothers fairgoers, nature trail improvements

HIT: The Auburn Fire Department is getting two federal grants totaling more than $1.5 million to help support its public safety efforts.
Through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Assistance for Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, the department will receive $1,266,480 to cover three year's worth of salaries and benefits for five new firefighters and $246,182 to allow the department to buy 38 new self-contained breathing apparatuses and a rapid intervention team pack. The self-contained breathing apparatuses are air tanks that firefighters wear while extinguishing fires. The rapid intervention team pack is used in emergency situations when a firefighter needs to be rescued.
MISS: The legalization of marijuana in New York state led to some visitors to the state fair being subjected to secondhand smoke they would have preferred to avoid.
State Fair Director Troy Waffner said that because tobacco products can be smoked in certain places around the fairgrounds, marijuana smoking was also permitted, but that pot smoke "was an issue this year." Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to conduct a review of fairs in New York, and one part of the review will examine the state fair's smoking policy. It's possible that by next summer, there will either be a ban on smoking at the fair or the establishment of designated smoking areas.
HIT: The Carpenter Falls Unique Area is going to be closed until next year, but visitors are going to notice big improvements when it reopens.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that work has started on a $1.25 million project to improve public access to the popular hiking area off Route 41A in the town of Niles. Improvements will include a paved parking lot and an elevated boardwalk leading 630 feet to a new observation platform. A new trail with stone steps will be installed to safely guide hikers down a steep ravine to view Upper Carpenter Falls.
