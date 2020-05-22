Hits & Misses: Auburn food and milk giveaways, Auburn home a continual crime scene

HIT: The Auburn Enlarged City School District, with support from the Food Bank of CNY and the Auburn Police Department, handed out hundreds of boxes of produce and meats at Genesee Elementary School Wednesday to help families during the coronavirus pandemic. The school district will continue the giveaways for the next six weeks, with district superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo contacting families the day before with more details. And the Auburn Rotary Club and Community Foundation will continue milk giveaways from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Towne Center Plaza on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn.