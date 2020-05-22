Hits & Misses: Auburn food and milk giveaways, Auburn home a continual crime scene

HIT: The Auburn Enlarged City School District, with support from the Food Bank of CNY and the Auburn Police Department, handed out hundreds of boxes of produce and meats at Genesee Elementary School Wednesday to help families during the coronavirus pandemic. The school district will continue the giveaways for the next six weeks, with district superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo contacting families the day before with more details. And the Auburn Rotary Club and Community Foundation will continue milk giveaways from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St., Auburn, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Towne Center Plaza on Genesee Street on the west side of Auburn.
MISS: Ongoing problems at an Auburn residence have become so egregious that authorities have resorted to officially designating the home a public nuisance. The Auburn Police Department said that officers have responded to 47 calls in the past 10 months at 8 Delevan St. regarding domestic incidents, assaults, drug activity and stolen property. Worst of all, the home was the scene of what police called a drug-related shooting in November in which three men have been charged with murder. The official notice served this week will give the city additional legal options if the owner fails to take corrective action.
