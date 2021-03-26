Hits & Misses: Auburn football kicking off, homicide charged in crash, Auburn student excels

HIT: The Auburn High School varsity football team is set to return to the field for a 5 p.m. kickoff Friday, March 26, against visiting West Genesee. After enduring an extra-long offseason, the team was forced to wait yet another week to play when the anticipated matchup at East Syracuse Minoa last weekend had to be canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for a member of ESM's coaching staff. Auburn's abbreviated schedule is now expected to include five regular season games and conclude on Wednesday, April 21, at Fayetteville-Manlius. This week's game will also be a milestone for the Auburn football program, with placekicker Amelia Bartolotta becoming the first female to join the team.
MISS: The investigation into a fatal crash in Mentz Feb. 8 has resulted in criminal charges for an Auburn man. The Route 31 crash involving two pickup trucks took the life of Michael P. Maltese, of Weedsport. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office reported this week that consumption of a controlled substance was determined to have been a contributing factor and that the other driver, Tristan R. Hope, 24, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
HIT: Wells College senior La'Ronica Craven is one of six young women of color who will graduate this year with the support of the Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, a non-profit founded by Melody Smith Johnson and named after her mother. The initiative connects students with financial support and other resources to help them succeed in school. Craven, a 2017 Auburn High School graduate, is now planning to earn a master's degree at Alfred University or Rochester Institute of Technology.
