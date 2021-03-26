Hits & Misses: Auburn football kicking off, homicide charged in crash, Auburn student excels

HIT: The Auburn High School varsity football team is set to return to the field for a 5 p.m. kickoff Friday, March 26, against visiting West Genesee. After enduring an extra-long offseason, the team was forced to wait yet another week to play when the anticipated matchup at East Syracuse Minoa last weekend had to be canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for a member of ESM's coaching staff. Auburn's abbreviated schedule is now expected to include five regular season games and conclude on Wednesday, April 21, at Fayetteville-Manlius. This week's game will also be a milestone for the Auburn football program, with placekicker Amelia Bartolotta becoming the first female to join the team.