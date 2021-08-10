Hits & Misses: Auburn Founder's Day, Emerson Park fireworks, NFL games

HIT: To the return of a pair of summertime traditions that make Auburn and the Cayuga County area special.

The downtown Auburn Founder's Day celebration and the Emerson Park fireworks display took place last weekend to the delight of the thousands who ventured out for some outdoor community entertainment. Both events had to be canceled in 2020 because of the gathering restrictions in place for COVID-19.

Founder's Day festivities took place Friday night and all day Saturday, while the fireworks show and Symphoria concert happened Sunday. Both of these events typically take a year to plan, but the city of Auburn and Cayuga County worked with community partners to pull them off in a much shorter time window once restrictions were lifted earlier this year.

Thanks to all who came together to allow these to happen.

MISS: To the unfortunate situation residents of Evergreen Heights adult care home in Weedsport are facing.

The state Department of Health recently suspended the facility's operating certificate for 60 days and ordered it to re-locate residents. Evergreen Heights' administrator has publicly criticized the move by the state but said the facility is complying with the order to find new housing for residents.