Hits & Misses: Auburn historical sites get help, struggle to stay afloat; young adults discuss racial injustice

HIT: Two Auburn museums are getting a bit of help with income difficulties brought on by extended closures.
The Seward House Museum, which has lost income from admissions, programming and fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been awarded a $46,000 grant through the National Endowment of the Humanities Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The money will be used to retain two full-time education positions, as well as develop digital learning materials and expand public access to its digital archives.
The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, which has been providing digital programs and hoping to reopen in August, was awarded a $2,500 grant from Humanities New York, through its CARES Emergency Relief Grants program, to help cover the cost of staff salaries and utilities.
MISS: Another jewel among Auburn attractions, Willard Memorial Chapel, reports that it has lost almost every source of its financial support because of the pandemic. The chapel would normally have a regular schedule of concerts, host 15 to 20 weddings a year and welcome 40 to 50 tour buses full of visitors from out of state. The chapel also took a big hit when it was forced to cancel Amateur Chef's Night, its biggest annual fundraiser. The chapel is now in a holding pattern, with no firm plan on when it might be able to reopen and no visitors to help pay the bills.
HIT: Auburn Public Theater is hosting a series of online talks in which young adults will lead discussions about racial injustice in America. "Racism in Your Community: From the Lens of Young Adults" began this week and will continue at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, and Thursday, July 16 via Facebook Live at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.