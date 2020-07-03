Hits & Misses: Auburn historical sites get help, struggle to stay afloat; young adults discuss racial injustice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: Two Auburn museums are getting a bit of help with income difficulties brought on by extended closures.

The Seward House Museum, which has lost income from admissions, programming and fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been awarded a $46,000 grant through the National Endowment of the Humanities Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The money will be used to retain two full-time education positions, as well as develop digital learning materials and expand public access to its digital archives.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, which has been providing digital programs and hoping to reopen in August, was awarded a $2,500 grant from Humanities New York, through its CARES Emergency Relief Grants program, to help cover the cost of staff salaries and utilities.