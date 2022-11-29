Hits & Misses: Auburn holiday parade, Syracuse basketball and football

HIT: To another successful downtown Auburn holiday parade.

With Santa himself as the guest star, it was nice to see Genesee Street lined with people and downtown filled with the sights and sounds of Christmas cheer on Saturday for this yearly tradition.

This parade and tree lighting ceremony that immediately follows take considerable planning and coordination to pull off. Kudos to all involved in making it happen, giving Auburn-area residents a wonderful family activity on Thanksgiving weekend.

MISS: To some early-season struggles for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

After a stunning loss to Colgate earlier this month, SU found itself on the losing side once again to a team that doesn't hail from a power conference when Bryant came into the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday and snatched a last-second win.

Syracuse has some experienced players and plenty of talent, but this group has struggled to gel in the early part of the year. A huge opportunity to get things turned around comes on Wednesday when they visit Illinois.

HIT: To a much-needed victory for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange mounted a fourth-quarter comeback Saturday night at Boston College to snap a five-game losing streak. The win gave SU a 7-5 record for the regular season, which exceeded the preseason expectations for this team.

Now Syracuse waits to see where it will be playing a bowl game.

