Hits & Misses: Auburn honors Dr. King, Orange football hire bails, marching for equality in Seneca Falls

HIT: Monday was more than just another day off from school, it was a time to celebrate an important figure in American history.

+2 Auburn MLK Day event stresses Civil Rights leader's message of love AUBURN — The sermon that Bishop Willie Murray delivered at Lakes Church in Auburn centered o…

In Auburn, the occasion was marked by the Citywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Lakes Church was the site for the city's 45th anniversary celebration, and people gathered to hear a sermon, songs and a reading of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech. We hope the annual reminder of King's legacy will carry on throughout the year.

MISS: To the one that got away.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defensive coach Arnett spurns Syracuse football for Mississippi State Syracuse is again in the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced on Jan. 11 that he had hired Zach Arnett as defensive coordinator. Arnett had spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at San Diego State, where he had previously served as linebackers coach. But in a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Mississippi State reported that Arnett had accepted an offer to become defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. The unfortunate turn of events leaves the Orange again searching for a qualified coach for a very important position.

HIT: Women March in Seneca Falls is a great example of the rights of Americans to peaceably assemble — and to exercise free speech.