Hits & Misses: Auburn hospital cancer center, Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl, campaign signs

HIT: To the start of construction for the cancer treatment center at Auburn Community Hospital.

Hospital officials, project partners and local officials took part in a ground-breaking ceremony last week for the $15 million project that will result in a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer care facility on the ACH campus at Lansing and North streets. The goal is to have it operating in 2024.

To bring a full spectrum of care services — including chemotherapy and radiation oncology — into one hospital-based facility serving a small market like the Cayuga County area is a remarkable achievement. This will be a facility that provides care much closer to home for many residents in the area, and it will create many more good health care jobs at what is already the county's largest private-sector employer.

'World-class medicine': Construction starts on Auburn hospital's cancer center AUBURN — Officials from Auburn, Cayuga County and the Syracuse area came together Tuesday to celebrate the start of construction for Auburn Co…

Projects like these take years of careful strategic and financial planning and excellent cooperative work with local and state government officials. Kudos to ACH and their partners for getting this done for the community.

MISS: To property owners and/or candidates who still have 2022 campaign signs posted.

With the vote about a month in the past, there's been more than enough time to bring those signs down. With a couple of decent weather days this week, let's get the handful that are still up cleaned up.

HIT: To a return to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange has played two memorable games at this bowl, now sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers, and fans can't wait to cheer them on in this third appearance against Minnesota on Dec. 29.

