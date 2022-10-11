Hits & Misses: Auburn infrastructure support, Syracuse football, COVID-19 hospitalizations

HIT: To the inclusion of Auburn on a list of 27 New York state municipalities that will benefit from a state wastewater infrastructure upgrade program.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Environmental Facilities Corp.'s Asset Management Program provides support for maintaining and assessing water infrastructure inventory, with a goal of making systems more resilient.

Auburn will receive engineering consultant planning services that can help find weaknesses in its system and prevent future problems.

MISS: To a troubling spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cayuga County residents.

The latest Cayuga County Health Department's weekly report of residents admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19 showed a one-week increase of 16 to 29 such cases. That's a concerning leap, especially if it continues over the next few weeks.

The news was a sobering reminder that this infectious disease remains a huge concern, and that we still need to be mindful of doing all the things within our power to minimize the spread.

HIT: To the Syracuse University football team's continued climb up the national rankings.

Although the Orange had the last weekend off, some losses of other ranked teams resulted in SU moving up to the 18th position in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.

And that sets up for one of the biggest clashes on the Syracuse in years, as No. 15 North Carolina State comes to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. We hope to see the seats packed for a team that has surprised and delighted Orange fans with its best start, 5-0, since the 1980s.

