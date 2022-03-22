Hits & Misses: Auburn Irish dancing champ, Throop explosion, Owasco Lake forum

HIT: To an Auburn resident making a global splash in the field of competitive Irish step dancing.

Ava Pinckney, 16, of Auburn, recently secured a spot at the international Irish step dancing championship in Ireland, which takes place in April. It's her seventh time qualifying for this prestigious event.

Pinckney began dancing at the age of 3, moving into competition four years after that. If you haven't done so yet, be sure to check out The Citizen photographer Kevin Rivoli's special video story about Ava posted to auburnpub.com on St. Patrick's Day.

MISS: To a scary explosion in the town of Throop on Saturday night.

What turned out to be a natural gas tank that was ignited by a nearby rubbish fire caused a flash so brilliant and a boom so loud that it was felt several miles away.

Kudos to the first responders who ascertained what took place and worked to ensure the public was safe. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in what could easily have been a terrible tragedy.

HIT: To another informative edition of the annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium, "In Plain English," held virtually this year by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association on Saturday.

This yearly event brings experts together with the general public to talk about the state of Owasco Lake's water quality and efforts to improve and protect it.

The concept of making the presentations easy for the layperson to understand is especially vital in an effort to get the public to understand the challenges faced in the watershed and the roles we all play in helping to preserve it.

