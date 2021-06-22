Hits & Misses: Auburn Juneteenth celebration, all-American lacrosse players, Brooklyn Nets

HIT: To the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn, for holding a terrific Juneteenth celebration in Auburn last weekend.
With President Joe Biden having signed a bipartisan law establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday just two days before, the center hosted a wonderful community gathering on Saturday that helped tell the important story of this important moment in the nation's history.
Thanks to everyone who played a role in making the event happen. Hopefully it's the start of an annual tradition that will grow and get better every year.
MISS: To a disappointing finish for a New York state team that had such high hopes for the National Basketball Association playoffs.
The Brooklyn Nets fell Saturday in the decisive Game 7 of a conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss ends a season that had so much promise for Brooklyn, which brought superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden together to try to bring an NBA title to this state for the first time since the New York Knicks were champions in 1973.
Injuries were the big story during these playoffs, as Irving hurt an ankle and had to miss the final three games of the Bucks' series, while Harden was severely limited by a hamstring problem.
The good news is that this core should be back and will have a full off-season to get healthy. And don't forget that the Knicks were also a playoff team this year. Perhaps a championship for a New York state team isn't too far off.
HIT: To a pair of Cayuga County-area lacrosse stars who earned national honors this season.
Auburn's Abbie Izzo and Skaneateles' Maggie Newton were among the seven Section III girls lacrosse players named to this year's U.S. Lacrosse Upstate All-American team.
Both players helped lead their teams to section titles earlier this month.
