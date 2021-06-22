Hits & Misses: Auburn Juneteenth celebration, all-American lacrosse players, Brooklyn Nets

HIT: To the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn, for holding a terrific Juneteenth celebration in Auburn last weekend.

With President Joe Biden having signed a bipartisan law establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday just two days before, the center hosted a wonderful community gathering on Saturday that helped tell the important story of this important moment in the nation's history.

Thanks to everyone who played a role in making the event happen. Hopefully it's the start of an annual tradition that will grow and get better every year.

MISS: To a disappointing finish for a New York state team that had such high hopes for the National Basketball Association playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets fell Saturday in the decisive Game 7 of a conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss ends a season that had so much promise for Brooklyn, which brought superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden together to try to bring an NBA title to this state for the first time since the New York Knicks were champions in 1973.

Injuries were the big story during these playoffs, as Irving hurt an ankle and had to miss the final three games of the Bucks' series, while Harden was severely limited by a hamstring problem.