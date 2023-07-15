HIT: To Auburn Police Officer Michael Bufano, whose idea of an outdoor lightbulb giveaway may help deter criminal activity.

Auburn Police is holding the distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the northern parking at Memorial City Hall with NYSEG donating more than 2,000 lightbulbs. Bufano worked with the city, the police department and NYSEG to make this event happen.

"You can't see anybody, you got a suspicious person, these nuisance neighborhoods or a house, you get a complaint that we have to go to, we get there, you can't see anything," Bufano said during a presentation to city council in June. "The fire department, the ambulance, codes, whoever is doing their job out there, they can't see the house numbers, they can't see anything in the driveway. You're peeking out to see somebody breaking into your car, you can't see them. You have your cameras, your security cameras, now you can see. It's more than a lightbulb, I think it's a neighborhood thing, everybody working together."

MISS: More credit card skimmers have been found at Walmarts across the region.

The New York State Police announced earlier this week that a skimmer was found at a Walmart in Norwich in Chenango County. This comes a week after one was found at the Walmart in Auburn.

State police say 11 skimmers have been found in Walmarts across upstate New York, ranging in a wide area from Geneva to Camillus and Granby to Bath. Authorities continue to look for the trio of suspects shown in surveillance camera footage.

HIT: The Auburn Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame inducted its latest class on Monday and announced the news that it's relocating to its old digs at Clifford Field.

For the years the hall was located at Casey Park, thanks to A&M Graphics, a new display will debut soon in the Clifford Field clubhouse.

Clifford Field is where Auburn's fastpitch leagues played almost every night during the summer, as hundreds of teams and thousands of players competed over decades until the 1990s.