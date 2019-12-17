HIT: To all of the buzz for a unique Auburn house getting saved and restored.
The city of Auburn, working with local real estate agent Michael DeRosa, is seeing offers pouring in for the North Street home known as the Seymour mansion. The city has ownership of the property as a result of tax foreclosure.
The home was built for James S. Seymour, founder of Auburn Community Hospital and Seymour Library, Later, it was occupied by Charles A. McCarthy of Auburn shoe manufacturer Dunn & McCarthy.
AUBURN — The Victorian mansion at 113 North St. has commanded a lot of attention since it went on the market recently.
The city and DeRosa deserve credit for treating this home as the special asset that it is by marketing its amazing history and potential, and looking for a buyer who will give it the care it needs.
MISS: To reports of a scam in the Cayuga County area related to Social Security.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Friday that it has received reports of scammers calling residents and pretending to be Social Security staff and demanding debt payments or other compensation.
Social Security employees will never ask for debit or card numbers by phone, call a person to demand immediate payment or require specific debt repayment such as cash, a prepaid debit card or a retail gift card.
HIT: To the Buffalo Bills, for a huge road victory that clinched a playoff spot.
The Bills made their first appearance on Sunday night football since 2007 count as they defeated a solid Pittsburgh Steelers squad on the road. The win guarantees Buffalo a postseason berth for the second time in three years, not bad for a franchise that previously had played past the regular season one time in 19 years.
Winning at Pittsburgh in and of itself is always impressive. Bills fans should be excited about the potential this team has to make some noise in the playoffs.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.