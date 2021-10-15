Hits & Misses: Auburn museum celebrates, Maroons' game canceled, virtual farm tour for children

HIT: The Cayuga Museum of History & Art recently marked its 85th anniversary. Founded on Oct. 13, 1936, it is the longest operating museum in Auburn, and the museum is celebrating the occasion with a display of artwork by Frank Barney, who was a founding member of the museum. The museum described Barney as a highly skilled impressionist and landscape artist who participated in the Federal Arts Project of the Works Project Administration.

The 203 Genesee St. museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and the temporary Barney exhibition will be on display through Jan. 8. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

MISS: Injuries and illnesses have disrupted the season for the Auburn High School football team.

Coach Dave Moskov said his roster has been in flux for weeks due to player illnesses, and some players were unable to return to the field after being injured in a game on Oct. 8. This week, the game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, against Fayetteville-Manlius had to be canceled because so many players were in the midst of 10-day COVID-19 protocol quarantines. The next scheduled game is at East Syracuse Minoa on Friday, Oct. 22.

HIT: A video production helped bring a farm into an Auburn classroom this week as kindergarten students got to watch an interactive program hosted by the American Dairy Association North East.

Farmer Emilie Mulligan took the students on a walk through Mulligan Farm in Avon, introducing them to the calves and some of the farm's 3,000 milking cows.

"I think it's important for kids to just be able to experience all that life and the world has to offer," Herman Avenue Elementary School teacher Meg Gremli said. "A farm isn't something that they've all been to or experienced and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we absolutely can not take a field trip there, so the next best thing is, let's the bring the farm into the classroom."

