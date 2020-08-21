Hits & Misses: Auburn museums rebounding, invasive pest in New York, Sennett FD gets grant

HIT: As museums and other cultural sites begin reopening, they are discovering that people are anxious to visit. The Seward House Museum began hosting tours this month for small groups and has directed people to other sites in the area when unable to accommodate everyone who wants to come. The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center has had about 600 visitors this summer, and the Schweinfurth Art Center and Cayuga Museum of History and Art have also reopened to a limited number of guests. We hope these small gains serve as a light at the end of the tunnel and that the tourism business in Auburn and Cayuga County will begin thriving again sooner rather than later.