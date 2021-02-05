Hits & Misses: Auburn native gets hockey promotion, Rotary summer fest canceled, Auburn church organ restoration

HIT: Auburn native JD Forrest will make his head-coaching debut Saturday for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the American Hockey League farm club of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forrest played youth hockey in Auburn and the Syracuse Stars before playing four years at Boston College. He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2000 and later played professionally in Finland, Switzerland and Germany. Four seasons as an assistant coach with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put him in position for the promotion to head coach, and we wish him all the best in the new job.

MISS: Another summer events season is already beginning to be gobbled up by the coronavirus pandemic, as the Auburn Rotary Club has been forced to cancel its annual Party in the Park that had been scheduled for July 9-11 at Deauville Island in Emerson Park in Owasco. The party, set to feature Steak Cookoff Association and Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions, serves as a major fundraiser for the club, which has been active in Cayuga County since 1915.