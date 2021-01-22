Hits & Misses: Auburn native working for Biden, Weedsport man charged, Auburn fundraiser has dual purpose

HIT : An Auburn native and longtime adviser to President Joe Biden will have a role in Biden's administration. Brian McKeon has been picked to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources, one of the top posts in the State Department. McKeon is an Auburn High School graduate and served as Biden's legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense from 1988 to 1995 and was the Democrats' chief counsel on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Biden chaired from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2007 to 2009. He later became the senior director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C.

MISS: The Washington Post included a Weedsport man on a list of arrests related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The man was arrested Jan. 1 after allegedly firing a gun outside a hotel in the Arlington, Virginia, area. Prosecutors said the man had more than 800 rounds of ammunition, including white phosphorus and armor-piercing bullets and may have driven from Weedsport to Washington to take part in the protest that would lead to the Capitol attack. He was charged with two counts of discharge of a firearm in a public place, two counts of discharge of a firearm in/across a road, two counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of being drunk in public. His next hearing is scheduled for March 16.