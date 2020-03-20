Hits & Misses: Auburn neighbors helping out during crisis, Red Cross blood shortage, students dive into business

HIT: The closure of area schools means that some families will find it difficult to provide meals for their children, so the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn is stepping up to help. Volunteers began this week delivering hot meals to those in need in Auburn as part of the center's meals program. The ongoing plan is to make and deliver about 400 hot dinners Monday through Friday during the school closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. This effort supplements the work being done in the Auburn Enlarged City School District to provide breakfasts and lunches. And school districts throughout the Cayuga County area have launched similar programs.
MISS: The American Red Cross is always on the lookout for blood donors, and the global health crisis has Red Cross leaders worrying about shortages. One problem is that high school and college students account for about 20% of donations, but blood drives currently can't be held at schools and campuses. We encourage anyone who is able to consider giving blood. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
HIT: Some Cayuga County-area students jumped into the world of business through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a 30-week program guiding them through the steps of creating and running an enterprise. The students were teamed up with mentors with the ultimate goal of meeting with a panel of potential investors who can help take their products or services to the next level. Field trips and meetings with business professionals gave the budding entrepreneurs a well-rounded experience — and perhaps the beginning of a career.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.