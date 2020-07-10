Hits & Misses: Auburn park upgrades, pair of fires brings destruction, food truck hits Auburn neighborhood

HIT: A long-planned project is nearing fruition as plans have been set for the installation of living willow structures at Miles Lepak Permaculture Park in Auburn. The structures include a three dome piece, and the second will be a four foot maze with a willow sculpture as the center focal point. Setup will take place beginning July 21, and people who want to help are asked to sign up through the city of Auburn website or by contacting the Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513.
MISS: To a pair of destructive Fourth of July fires.
A home in Weedsport was extensively damaged Saturday evening after a barbecue grill sparked a fire in exterior cedar shingles. Flames quickly spread to the second floor of the Compton Road residence and were coming out of the windows by the time firefighters arrived on the scene after 7:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments got the blaze under control in about an hour but the home was believed to be a total loss.
Several hours later, a barn on Engine Road in Skaneateles erupted in flames, and firefighters from 10 departments worked all night to put it out. The barn was used to store hay, so no animals were killed, but the structure was destroyed.
HIT: A new venture in Auburn appears to be a win-win for the proprietors and the north side neighborhood in which it landed.
Hog n' Dog Grill is now open for business on North Street near the intersection with York Street. The food truck is a convenient lunchtime spot for people who work in the area and features hot dogs, sausage, chicken spiedies, pulled pork, and other offerings. Customers may have their orders packaged for takeout, or stay and eat at tables under a tent.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
