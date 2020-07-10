Hits & Misses: Auburn park upgrades, pair of fires brings destruction, food truck hits Auburn neighborhood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: A long-planned project is nearing fruition as plans have been set for the installation of living willow structures at Miles Lepak Permaculture Park in Auburn. The structures include a three dome piece, and the second will be a four foot maze with a willow sculpture as the center focal point. Setup will take place beginning July 21, and people who want to help are asked to sign up through the city of Auburn website or by contacting the Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513.

MISS: To a pair of destructive Fourth of July fires.

A home in Weedsport was extensively damaged Saturday evening after a barbecue grill sparked a fire in exterior cedar shingles. Flames quickly spread to the second floor of the Compton Road residence and were coming out of the windows by the time firefighters arrived on the scene after 7:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments got the blaze under control in about an hour but the home was believed to be a total loss.