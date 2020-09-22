Hits & Misses: Auburn pet shelter adoptions increase, Buffalo Bills keep winning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To a positive trend that's come out of the coronavirus pandemic: More people are adopting pets from the local shelter.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn reports a noticeable increase in the number of people looking to save shelter pets. At one point last week, the shelter had no dogs looking for homes.

The SPCA's Carol Russell believes more people are simply looking to make a positive difference during this challenging time, and many are also finding that extra time spent at home is providing the right opportunity to adopt and bond with a new pet.

"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals," Russell said.

MISS: To the fire that heavily damaged a Cayuga County restaurant on Friday.

The Route 20 Grill & Tap in Sennett will have to rebuild after its building was damaged by flames, smoke and water.

The restaurant, which opened in 2018, has grown a loyal base of customers, which the crew and chef cited as a huge inspiration for their determination to rebuild and reopen.

HIT: To a 2-0 start for the Buffalo Bills.