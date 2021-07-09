Hits & Misses: Auburn plaza gets financial boost, three charged with robbery, Renaissance fair returns

HIT: Completion of a new plaza in downtown Auburn is now ahead of schedule, and a $178,114 grant from the Emerson Foundation means the work will be fully funded by outside grants.
The plaza is coming together in a vacant lot on State Street that was most recently home to Kalet's department store. The project was secured by the city of Auburn as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the park will include decorative fencing, brick pavers, lighting, new landscaping and park tables and chairs. The park is expected to be complete in the fall, and the Emerson Foundation funds may also help the city make additional improvements to the State Street area.
MISS: Auburn police said a commotion in the area of Logan and Janet streets on Sunday turned out to have been a robbery and that the victim was threatened with a gun.
The APD said that jewelry, cash and other items were stolen and that officers found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area. Three people are facing multiple felony robbery charges, and police are asking that anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the APD at (315) 255-4702, (315) 253-3231 or jfrost@auburnny.gov.
HIT: People wishing to explore the fictional setting of Warwick, England, in 1585 will have another chance to step back in time with the return of the Sterling Renaissance Festival.
The attraction was canceled last summer due to limitations on get-togethers, but the festival will open in northern Cayuga County this weekend. Organizers said the performers are excited to put on their first shows in nearly two years. They have all been vaccinated and will be especially cautious about getting too close to anyone in the crowd.
