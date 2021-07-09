Hits & Misses: Auburn plaza gets financial boost, three charged with robbery, Renaissance fair returns

HIT: Completion of a new plaza in downtown Auburn is now ahead of schedule, and a $178,114 grant from the Emerson Foundation means the work will be fully funded by outside grants.

The plaza is coming together in a vacant lot on State Street that was most recently home to Kalet's department store. The project was secured by the city of Auburn as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the park will include decorative fencing, brick pavers, lighting, new landscaping and park tables and chairs. The park is expected to be complete in the fall, and the Emerson Foundation funds may also help the city make additional improvements to the State Street area.

MISS: Auburn police said a commotion in the area of Logan and Janet streets on Sunday turned out to have been a robbery and that the victim was threatened with a gun.