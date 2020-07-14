Hits & Misses: Auburn pool opens, Skaneateles swimming spot closes, Boeheim's Army

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To the opening of the Casey Park pool in Auburn.

After delays related to the coronavirus outbreak and some maintenance issues, the large swimming facility opened last week to city residents. And with the heat this summer has been bringing, we're sure many residents are grateful.

The pool, under management by the Auburn YMCA, has some important safety rules in place that will maintain social distancing and keep facilities clean. These are common-sense measures that will allow people to enjoy this tremendous community asset while keeping COVID-19 at bay.

MISS: To a temporary shutdown of the public swimming area on the northern shore of Skaneateles Lake.

A potential COVID-19 exposure led to the announcement last weekend that the site would be shut down for 14 days. While this is certainly disappointing news for those who love to swim in the lake, it's also important that safety be the No. 1 priority.

HIT and MISS: To the Boeheim's Army participation in the 2020 version of The Tournament.