Hits & Misses: Auburn priest plays HORSE, Baseball Hall postponement, downtown art

HIT: To the Diocese of Rochester priests who have launched a fun video series in which they are playing some basketball and talking to youth about coping with the stress of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Rev. Justin Miller of St. Mary's Church in Auburn kicked off the series a few days ago with an inspiring introduction from Tim Locastro, the Auburn native who plays Major League Baseball for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Miller is playing games of HORSE with other priests as they film themselves in separate locations. It's a clever and fun way to stay connected with young athletes during these times.
MISS: To the unfortunate but understandable postponement of the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction festivities in Cooperstown.
The yearly inductions are a huge deal for upstate New York tourism, but this was promising to be potentially one of the biggest of all time. With New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, probably the most popular living baseball star on the planet, it was going to be extra special for the massive numbers of Yanks fans throughout the state.
With the sports world still reacting to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s deci…
The fun will have to wait until next summer, and it was a decision that makes complete sense given where things stand with the coronavirus.
HIT: To Operation Positive Downtown, an effort to bring some positivity to the area through window art in Auburn's many establishments.
This cooperative effort was launched by Jesse Kline, assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District. The Finger Lakes Art Council and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism partnered to get it started this week.
Jesse Kline doesn't want her restaurant options limited to chains after the coronavirus pand…
We look forward to the creations that volunteers come up with, and of course, we can't wait until the time when people can go visit and stay at these terrific places of business.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
